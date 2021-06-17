Albemarle County Supervisors push housing policy to next meeting citing concerns

ALBEMARLE Co., Va. (WVIR) - At a public hearing on Wednesday night, Albemarle County Supervisors got to review a new housing policy. It features some lofty goals, but it wasn’t approved -- at least not yet.

The proposed Comprehensive Plan amendment did not have any details on incentives for developers, so the policy has been put on hold for a few more weeks.

At the public hearing, both supervisors and community members shared concerns about the lack of concrete incentives.

“I support the concepts, but I’m still not in a position where I am ready to vote approval of this plan in the absence of incentives that show me that we can achieve these objectives,” Supervisor Donna Price said.

Neil Williamson, who runs the public policy organization Free Enterprise Forum, said this during public comment: “Housing Albemarle is dangerously incomplete. As drafted it places unworkable burdens on the development and builder communities that will result in fewer rezonings, thus fewer affordable units, and a reduced number of new units constructed.”

The final approach from supervisors is this: the plan is moving to the consent agenda at its July 7 meeting. Then, they will vote to approve nearly the entire policy, with four exceptions that will wait for the completion of an incentive package.

They include “extended time period for affordable units, the change in the affordable price, and the 20% affordable units under rezonings.” Staff says “everything rezoning wise will continue just as it has been today and the past 20 years, or however long it’s been.”

Supervisors don’t want that to last too much longer. Chair Ned Gallaway is hopeful the county can come up with that package quickly.

“Adding time is never something I’ve heard a developer want to do, so why would they like 9 months to 12 months to get incentive packages if we can figure this out pretty quickly,” he said.

Some of the highlights of the plan likely to be approved in a few weeks include: looking into developing a permanent affordable housing community on county-owned land, creating an Affordable Housing Trust Fund, and a Housing Advisory Committee.

