Albemarle County honors teachers certified in culturally responsive training in 6th Annual Equity Conference

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County Public Schools (ACPS) hosted the 6th Annual Equity Conference early Thursday, June 17. Educators say they’re working to close achievement gaps among students of all ages.

Roughly 70 teachers at the event earned their Culturally Responsive Teaching (CRT) certification. They say this kind of training will make classrooms a more equitable and welcoming space for students.

“You have to really take a look in the mirror and take a look at yourself, and some of the things you’re doing and not doing to reach kids,” Ashby Johnson , the principal of Jack Jouett Elementary School, said.

CRT requires teachers to learn about different cultures, races, and religions. The goal is to make a more culturally aware environment in the classroom.

“The interesting fact about this student is I’ve had her since kindergarten and this is her fifth grade year... she told me, ‘We haven’t talked about how cultures are different and I felt kind of left out when we do holiday music and stuff. I don’t do holidays, but when you let me talk about how I’m different and I heard people say different things too, it kind of made me feel like I belong more,’” Ashley Ravitsky, a music teacher at Baker Butler Elementary School, said.

ACPS Superintendent Matt Haas says this helps to close achievement gaps. “You can see the results all around us in why equity is so important to change our world, why it’s so important for us to fulfill our mission as a public school system,” he said.

Those results are based on grades, and other data.

“There are other ways of collecting and reporting data and areas of improvement, whether it’s behavior data, attendance, family connections, those sorts of things,” Steve Turner, a social studies teacher with Albemarle High School, said.

The coronavirus pandemic highlighted differences and inequities when learning from home. Educators say it made their training all the more important.

“Is there another way you can connect with them? Can you talk to them in a break out room? Can you do a private chat with them? Can you invite them to office hours? Can you go by their house?” Ashby said.

“I’ve learned things from my students this year that I wouldn’t have been able to under normal circumstances, just because I’ve had to explore different avenues for communicating with them and reaching out,” Turner said.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.