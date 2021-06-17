Advertise With Us
Back On Track
BRAFB Summer Food Drive
Albemarle Co. parks back open for the summer

Chris Greene Lake Park
Chris Greene Lake Park
By Rachel Hirschheimer
Updated: 43 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Three Albemarle County parks are now back open for the summer. The first 100 people who stopped by Thursday, June 17, received a free pass for another day.

“We didn’t realize this was the first day Chris Greene Lake was opening, so this is a treat,” Chloe Carpenter said.

Chris Greene Lake Park, Walnut Creek Park, and Mint Springs Valley Park are all back open and ready for another season for folks to enjoy.

“It is beautiful here. There is not a single cloud in the sky, it’s not too hot, not too cold, there’s a nice breeze out here. I’m hoping to get in the water later to cool off,” Carpenter said.

If 100 people don’t show up, then additional free passes to use for another day will be given out on Friday at each of the parks.

