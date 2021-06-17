Albemarle Co. food pantry offering appointments to help people in need

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - An Albemarle County food pantry has expanded its services to help more people in need.

Loaves & Fishes Food Pantry says it is working to get rid of long lines and wait times.

“When you don’t have enough food and you need some help with it you tend to come earlier than you need to,” Executive Director Jane Colony Mills said. “We started offering appointments so people didn’t have to spend as much time coming to get their food, because people tend to wait awhile for us to open up.”

The food pantry is offering 15 minute appointments.

“We figured there may be people who were nervous about coming here, or didn’t want to be seen in a crowd because they are embarrassed, perhaps that they are coming for help. So we are hopeful that with the appointments that people will feel less frightened to ask for help,” Mills said.

The appointments opened in the beginning of May, and Mills says everyone loves the convenience.

“They really prefer it to lining up and getting food,” she said.

Appointments at Loaves & Fishes are currently only available on Tuesdays, but may expand to other days.

