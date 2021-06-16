Advertise With Us
Back On Track
BRAFB Summer Food Drive
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Virginia Rep. Bob Good joins fellow Republicans in calling for Dr. Anthony Fauci’s firing

By Max Marcilla
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WVIR) - Virginia’s 5th District Rep. Bob Good is signing his name to legislation aimed at getting rid of Dr. Anthony Fauci.

During a press conference on Tuesday with Republicans, including the bill’s sponsor Marjorie Taylor Greene, Good criticized Fauci for changing his initial recommendation on masking. He also blamed Fauci for mental health problems stemming from the pandemic and said requiring masks in schools is “child abuse.”

“Let’s give Fauci all the time he needs to get his story straight on MSNBC and other outlets,” Good said. “It’s time to fire Dr. Fauci and stop using taxpayer dollars to pay for this nonsense. The fake news media can have him full time as their opinion pundit.”

The bill is unlikely to pass and actually would not fire Fauci. Instead, it would reduce his salary to $0.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fashion Square Mall
Owner of Fashion Square Mall files for bankruptcy
The College Inn
Another business closes on the UVA Corner
Bodos drive-thru is set to stop and switch to indoor services by early July.
Some Charlottesville take-out spots move back indoors, Bodos to ditch drive-thru
Virginia State Police (FILE)
Police: Car abandoned, body found beneath highway
UVA Health
Infectious disease expert at UVA Health warns against new Delta variant of COVID-19

Latest News

Protesters outside the Capitol building on January 6.
Kaine, Spanberger react to Senate report on January 6, call for more
Democratic candidate and former Gov. Terry McAuliffe faces Republican Glenn Youngkin in...
McAuliffe looks ahead to November election against Youngkin
Virginia Gubernatorial Candidate Jennifer McClellan
Gubernatorial candidate McClellan visits Charlottesville on eve of Democratic primary
Virginia Gubernatorial candidates Jennifer Carroll Foy (left) and Jennifer McClellan (right)
Carroll Foy, McClellan seek Democratic nomination, historic election win