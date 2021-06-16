Virginia Rep. Bob Good joins fellow Republicans in calling for Dr. Anthony Fauci’s firing

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WVIR) - Virginia’s 5th District Rep. Bob Good is signing his name to legislation aimed at getting rid of Dr. Anthony Fauci.

During a press conference on Tuesday with Republicans, including the bill’s sponsor Marjorie Taylor Greene, Good criticized Fauci for changing his initial recommendation on masking. He also blamed Fauci for mental health problems stemming from the pandemic and said requiring masks in schools is “child abuse.”

“Let’s give Fauci all the time he needs to get his story straight on MSNBC and other outlets,” Good said. “It’s time to fire Dr. Fauci and stop using taxpayer dollars to pay for this nonsense. The fake news media can have him full time as their opinion pundit.”

The bill is unlikely to pass and actually would not fire Fauci. Instead, it would reduce his salary to $0.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.