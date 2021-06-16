Advertise With Us
Virginia Lawyers Weekly names Areshini Pather in list of influential women of law

Charlottesville Circuit Court (FILE)
By NBC29 Newsroom
Updated: 48 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville’s Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Areshini Pather is getting some state-wide recognition.

Pather is one of 30 people named in Virginia Lawyers Weekly’s 2021 Class of Influential Women of Law. The program honors accomplished and high-achieving woman who improved the legal profession in the commonwealth.

Pather has been working with Charlottesville since 2011.

She and the other honorees will be recognized during an online awards event Tuesday.

