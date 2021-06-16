Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Very Cool Night for Mid-June. Another Gorgeous Day Thursday

By Eric Pritchett
Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Gorgeous weather for mid-June. Very cool tonight and another beautiful day Thursday. Morning lows in the 50s and daytime highs in the 70s to low 80s. Turning warmer Friday and this upcoming Father’s Day weekend, will turn hot and more humid. Some scattered storms are expected each afternoon by this weekend, and watching for more storminess into early next week. Potential tropical rain late Monday into Tuesday of next week.

Tonight: Mostly clear and very cool. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, pleasant. Highs upper 70s to low 80s. Lows low to mid 50s.

Friday: Mostly sunny, warmer. Highs mid to upper 80s. Lows low to mid 60s.

Saturday: Partly sunny, hot, more humid. Highs upper 80s to low 90s. Few scattered PM storms. Lows upper 60s.

Sunday - Father’s Day: Partly sunny, isolated storms. Highs upper 80s to low 90s. Lows upper 60s.

Monday: Sun and clouds, warm, humid. few storms. Highs upper 80s. Lows upper 60s.

Tuesday: Variable clouds, showers and storms. Highs low to mid 80s. Lows upper 60s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Highs low 80s.

