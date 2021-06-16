Advertise With Us
Back On Track
BRAFB Summer Food Drive
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

VDOT lifts COVID-19 restrictions for visitors

Fully vaccinated individuals are no longer required to wear a mask at VDOT facilities, in...
Fully vaccinated individuals are no longer required to wear a mask at VDOT facilities, in accordance with federal, state and local health guidelines.(WBAY)
By Katherine Lutge
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Walk-in visitors are once again welcome at Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) offices and other public facilities after being closed since March of 2020 at the beginning COVID-19 pandemic.

Fully vaccinated individuals are no longer required to wear a mask at VDOT facilities, in accordance with federal, state and local health guidelines.

“The agency continues to monitor the COVID-19 situation and make adjustments to protect the safety of our workers and the communities in which we work,” officials said in a press release.

Face coverings are still recommended for people who are not vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

But, the end of the state of emergency at the end of this month also means Virginia's anti-mask...
Northam to allow state of emergency to expire, mask law changes expected in August
Fashion Square Mall
Owner of Fashion Square Mall files for bankruptcy
Bodos drive-thru is set to stop and switch to indoor services by early July.
Some Charlottesville take-out spots move back indoors, Bodos to ditch drive-thru
The College Inn
Another business closes on the UVA Corner
(Source: KEYC)
UVA developing marijuana policy