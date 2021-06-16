Advertise With Us
VDH: 678,226 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 11,330 deaths

By NBC29 Newsroom
Updated: 12 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Department of Health reports there is now a total of 678,226 COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth as of Wednesday, June 16.

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 277.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 11,330, 2 more than yesterday.

The total number of people tested is 10,043,142, an increase of 29,057 since yesterday.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 2.6%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 1.6%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 30,241, 33 more than yesterday.

COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 5,813, Charlottesville = 4,026, Fluvanna County = 1,927, Greene County = 1,298, Louisa County = 2,007, Nelson County = 894.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 5,977, Bath County = 274, Buena Vista = 927, Harrisonburg = 6,526, Highland County = 110, Lexington = 1,209, Rockbridge County = 1,560, Rockingham County = 6,858, Staunton = 2,527, Waynesboro = 2,395.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 4,699, Fauquier County = 4,756, Madison County = 595, Orange County = 2,239, Rappahannock County = 346.

