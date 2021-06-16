Advertise With Us
Back On Track
BRAFB Summer Food Drive
Coronavirus Coverage
UVA doctor to embark on 600 mile bike ride to raise awareness for the opioid epidemic

By Madison McNamee
Updated: 8 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - University of Virginia’s Dr. Mark Cohee is combining his love for cycling and medicine to reach a bigger goal. On Friday he will begin a 600 mile bike ride to raise awareness for the opioid epidemic.

“While certainly not the same, I’m hopeful that it’s kind of, by sharing this experience I’ll kind of show that I’m willing to commit myself to going through a degree of this pain and, the degree of this hard work as well, just like that I’m asking a lot of patients that are coming in for this treatment,” Cohee said.

His journey starts in Washington D.C. and ventures through various parts of Virginia. The ride was supposed to take place last year, but the pandemic impacted his plans. For him, that just meant more time to train.

Dr. Cohee will not be alone on his journey, as he is riding alongside two of his friends. He wants people impacted by the epidemic to recognize they are not alone, either. He says opioid usage is a common problem and the stigma needs to be alleviated.

He strives to raise funding for the building of a new facility at the UVA hospital specifically for treatment of the opioid epidemic. You can find a link to donate here

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

