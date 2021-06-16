Sunny and nice

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure is building from the west. Lower humidity and cooler than normal conditions can be expected over the next couple of days. As the ridge of high pressure slowly drifts east, we will develop a southwest wind. Temperatures and humidity levels will begin to rise. There is a chance for a scattered storm later Saturday. However, Monday and Tuesday will feature a better chance for widespread rain and storms. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly sunny & nice, High: low 80s

Tonight: Mostly clear & cool, Low: low 50s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: around 80...Low: low 50s

Friday: Partly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: upper 60s

Saturday: Partly sunny, scattered storm, High: low 90s...Low: mid 60s

Sunday: Partly sunny, High: upper 80s...Low: upper 60s

Monday: Scattered storms, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s

Tuesday: Partly sunny, scattered storms, High: mid 80s...Low: upper 50s

