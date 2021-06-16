Sunny and nice
Hot and humid weekend
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure is building from the west. Lower humidity and cooler than normal conditions can be expected over the next couple of days. As the ridge of high pressure slowly drifts east, we will develop a southwest wind. Temperatures and humidity levels will begin to rise. There is a chance for a scattered storm later Saturday. However, Monday and Tuesday will feature a better chance for widespread rain and storms. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Mostly sunny & nice, High: low 80s
Tonight: Mostly clear & cool, Low: low 50s
Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: around 80...Low: low 50s
Friday: Partly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: upper 60s
Saturday: Partly sunny, scattered storm, High: low 90s...Low: mid 60s
Sunday: Partly sunny, High: upper 80s...Low: upper 60s
Monday: Scattered storms, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s
Tuesday: Partly sunny, scattered storms, High: mid 80s...Low: upper 50s
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.