Advertise With Us
Back On Track
BRAFB Summer Food Drive
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Sunny and nice

Hot and humid weekend
By David Rogers
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure is building from the west. Lower humidity and cooler than normal conditions can be expected over the next couple of days. As the ridge of high pressure slowly drifts east, we will develop a southwest wind. Temperatures and humidity levels will begin to rise. There is a chance for a scattered storm later Saturday. However, Monday and Tuesday will feature a better chance for widespread rain and storms. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly sunny & nice, High: low 80s

Tonight: Mostly clear & cool, Low: low 50s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: around 80...Low: low 50s

Friday: Partly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: upper 60s

Saturday: Partly sunny, scattered storm, High: low 90s...Low: mid 60s

Sunday: Partly sunny, High: upper 80s...Low: upper 60s

Monday: Scattered storms, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s

Tuesday: Partly sunny, scattered storms, High: mid 80s...Low: upper 50s

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

But, the end of the state of emergency at the end of this month also means Virginia's anti-mask...
Northam to allow state of emergency to expire, mask law changes expected in August
Fashion Square Mall
Owner of Fashion Square Mall files for bankruptcy
Bodos drive-thru is set to stop and switch to indoor services by early July.
Some Charlottesville take-out spots move back indoors, Bodos to ditch drive-thru
The College Inn
Another business closes on the UVA Corner
(Source: KEYC)
UVA developing marijuana policy

Latest News

NBC29 Weather 6 PM
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
Beautiful and Comfortable Mid-Week Ahead
nbc29 weather at sunrise
nbc29 weather at sunrise
Cooler and less humid