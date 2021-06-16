Advertise With Us
Staunton’s Gypsy Hill Park restoration gets final piece: the entrance sign

The new Gypsy HIll Park sign has been installed completing the gateway restoration project.
By Tara Todd
Updated: 26 minutes ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - The Gypsy Hill Park gateway restoration is complete.

The sign with the words Gypsy Hill Park established 1889, installed just recently, is the final piece.

The project included cleaning the stone and the brick, putting the historic light fixture back, and reconstructing tops to the spring boxes. The park also has some new elements with fencing, benches, landscaping and signs about the park’s history.

Restoration Committee Co-Chair Bill Frazier says he’s proudest of the community that got behind the effort.

“It was just amazing the response throughout the city to this,” said Frazier. “Everyone loves this park. We love all the parks and a lot of organizations, community organizations donate services and materials. And when you talk to the City they say so many of these projects wouldn’t be done if it was not for the community.”

Frazer says there is a little bit of money left, and the committee is still accepting donations through the Community Foundation of the Central Blue Ridge. The Gypsy Hill Park Gateway Restoration committee will have to decide what’s next.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

