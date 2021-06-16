Advertise With Us
Back On Track
BRAFB Summer Food Drive
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Soak City Water Park at Kings Dominion expands with brand new feature

soak city
soak city(busch gardens)
By Adrianna Hargrove
Published: Jun. 16, 2021 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: Jun. 16, 2021 at 11:23 AM EDT
DOSWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Kings Dominion will be debuting a new feature in Soak City Water Park called, ‘Coconut Shores’.

soak city
soak city(Bo Corbin | busch gardens)

Coconut Shores will have the following attractions:

  • Lighthouse Landing - A multi-level structure with two tipping buckets and over 200 interactive features
  • Sand Dune Lagoon - A 36-inch deep mini-wave pool for guests to cool down with one-foot waves
  • Beach Street - Four themed food trucks which include Pizza Paradise, Beachside Bowls, The Captain’s Catch and The Sandbar (guests 21 and older can purchase cocktails and craft beer)
  • Live entertainment from The Coconuts with a lineup of favorite summer feel-good songs

For the most information, click here.

