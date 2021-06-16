Man charged with child abuse and neglect in Greene County

GREENE CO., Va. (WVIR) - The Greene County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged a man with child abuse and neglect.

Walter Ray Jenkins was arrested Tuesday. He has also been indicted on a charge of aggravated malicious wounding.

On May 29, the sheriff’s office and county EMS and fire responded to a residence in the southwestern part of the county for a medical emergency. They made the arrest based on information obtained during the investigation.

Jenkins is being held without bond at Central Virginia Regional Jail.

Greene County Sheriff’s Office Release

On June 15, 2021, the Greene County Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit(SVU) made an arrest.

On May 29th, 2021 , the Greene County Sheriffs along with Greene County EMS and Fire, responded to a residence in the southwestern part of Greene County for a medical emergency. Based on information obtained through the course of the investigation, Walter Ray Jenkins has been indicted on the following:

Va Code 18.2-371.1 Felony – Aggravated Malicious Wounding

Va Code 18.2-51.2 Felony – Child Abuse & Neglect

Mr Jenkins is currently being held without bond at the Central Virginia Regional Jail.

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information is urged to contact Investigator Jason Tooley with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office at (434)531-0866.

