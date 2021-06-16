Advertise With Us
Back On Track
BRAFB Summer Food Drive
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Man charged with child abuse and neglect in Greene County

Walter Ray Jenkins
Walter Ray Jenkins(Greene County Sheriff's Office)
By NBC29 Newsroom
Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENE CO., Va. (WVIR) - The Greene County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged a man with child abuse and neglect.

Walter Ray Jenkins was arrested Tuesday. He has also been indicted on a charge of aggravated malicious wounding.

On May 29, the sheriff’s office and county EMS and fire responded to a residence in the southwestern part of the county for a medical emergency. They made the arrest based on information obtained during the investigation.

Jenkins is being held without bond at Central Virginia Regional Jail.

Greene County Sheriff’s Office Release

On June 15, 2021, the Greene County Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit(SVU) made an arrest.

On May 29th, 2021 , the Greene County Sheriffs along with Greene County EMS and Fire, responded to a residence in the southwestern part of Greene County for a medical emergency. Based on information obtained through the course of the investigation, Walter Ray Jenkins has been indicted on the following:

Va Code 18.2-371.1 Felony – Aggravated Malicious Wounding

Va Code 18.2-51.2 Felony – Child Abuse & Neglect

Mr Jenkins is currently being held without bond at the Central Virginia Regional Jail.

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information is urged to contact Investigator Jason Tooley with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office at (434)531-0866.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fashion Square Mall
Owner of Fashion Square Mall files for bankruptcy
The College Inn
Another business closes on the UVA Corner
Bodos drive-thru is set to stop and switch to indoor services by early July.
Some Charlottesville take-out spots move back indoors, Bodos to ditch drive-thru
Virginia State Police (FILE)
Police: Car abandoned, body found beneath highway
UVA Health
Infectious disease expert at UVA Health warns against new Delta variant of COVID-19

Latest News

Virginia Rep. Bob Good joins fellow Republicans in calling for Dr. Anthony Fauci’s firing
Virginia Rep. Bob Good joins fellow Republicans in calling for Dr. Anthony Fauci’s firing
Charlottesville’s International Neighbors brings community together, offers COVID-19 vaccine
Charlottesville’s International Neighbors brings community together, offers COVID-19 vaccine
Ix Art Park hosts "Connecting Cultures"
Charlottesville’s International Neighbors brings community together, offers COVID-19 vaccine
Bob Good (R) speaking to supporters during his campaign for Virginia's 5th Congressional...
Virginia Rep. Bob Good joins fellow Republicans in calling for Dr. Anthony Fauci’s firing