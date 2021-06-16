Funkys Skate Center to reopen in fall after damages from Harrisonburg explosion

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - It’s been almost eight months since a natural gas leak created an explosion, leveling a small shopping plaza in Harrisonburg. One of the businesses still standing is continuing to work toward reopening.

“So the blast happened just there, the main entrance doors they blew open it twisted the metal,” Joanne Wills, owner of Funkys Skate Center, said.

Since 2008, Wills has operated the skate center in Harrisonburg, a place to have fun and celebrate big occasions. But there was one party scheduled for the morning of Oct.17 that Wills says she is thankful did not happen.

Wills says the morning of the explosion she was not at work but saw what had happened to the center on her security cameras.

“I called my son and said I think we’ve been robbed and then he came down to look and then it started to coming to light what had happened,” Wills said.

Instead of the usual sound of music and skates at the center, the blast from the natural gas explosion that morning blew out glass windows and ceiling tiles that had hung above the skate floor for almost 50 years.

“It was a suspended ceiling so all of that had come down in multiple places,” Wills said. “We needed to get to everywhere so we can redo the electrics, all new electrics in here.”

After months of work, donations, and help from volunteers, building inspectors have approved the roller rink for skating again.

Wills says she is at the center almost every day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. trying to repair, rebuild, and clean up.

Some things have changed like where the DJ booth is positioned now and new light fixtures are coming in. Art students from James Madison University have painted murals on the walls and the snack bar will be going away for now.

Wills says in a way, it’s an update for the center that families can enjoy for years to come.

“So the community pushed us in that direction to reopen again, people showed that they did care about us,” Wills said.

Wills says there is still plenty of work to be done, including repairing lights and fans in the back of the center that was blown out.

She says because of this they will likely be closed for the summer, but expects to reopen in the fall.

