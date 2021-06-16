Former elementary school to be transformed into Waynesboro Marketplace

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - Several businesses will be setting up shop in the new Waynesboro Marketplace.

Mitchener Properties, LLC announced Wednesday, June 16, that Sheetz, Chipotle, Popeyes Chicken, Aspen Dental, and Take 5 Oil Change will be the initial tenants.

Development of the 13-acre site along Rosser Avenue will be in three phases, starting with the demolition of the former Ladd Elementary School. The second phase, which will be construction of five buildings and road improvements, is expected to be done by mid-2022.

“The further development of the Rosser Avenue corridor is a great complement to the area’s recent growth,” Waynesboro Mayor Bobby Henderson said.

The elementary school was operated by the Augusta County School Board from 1965 until 2014. It was part of the 1986 annexation of the area by the city.

