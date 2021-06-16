Charlottesville’s International Neighbors brings community together, offers COVID-19 vaccine

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville’s International Neighbors shared food, stories, and henna with kids -- and kids at heart. It was a way to connect people and cultures.

It’s been a long time coming. COVID-19 kept this community apart, like nearly all others. We wanted to ask International Neighbors Executive Director Kari Miller about what it means to her, but our interview was crashed by Syria-native Subhi Alkchaf.

“Going to everyone and hugging them,” Alkchaf said.

Miller smiled. “Hugging them, yes. Did you miss that?”

He said yes.

Science says the way to keep those hugs safe is through vaccination, so the Blue Ridge Health District’s mobile vaccine unit was called to the scene to give out shots to our international neighbors.

“Your neighbor might not speak the language,” said Clare Ruday, a volunteer who used to work at BRHD said. “I, certainly, if you took me and put me in another country and told me to get a novel vaccine, might have a little bit of reticence.”

Ruday helped bring the mobile unit to Ix Art Park, where the event was held. She says it’s a good way to show everyone that the health district is here to help.

“People see that the Blue Ridge Health District really does care about the community and it’s willing to come out and answer that question and be present in the community and that’s one step closer,” she said.

Ruday got to see smiles on maskless faces - a testament to the vaccine. She says that’s one thing we should focus on as we all come back together.

“COVID-19 really focused on breaking apart our community and separating us - isolating us in our homes, isolating us from each other,” she said. “And so I think part of coming back together as a community is making sure that we’re all vaccinated to protect the other members of our community.”

International Neighbors also has plans for its kids to attend summer camps at Ix Art Park.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.