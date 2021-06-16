Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Cavaliers practice at The Dish before heading to Omaha

UVA head coach Brian O'Connor
UVA head coach Brian O'Connor(wvir)
By Mike Shiers
Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia baseball team was on the diamond at Disharoon Park for the final time on Wednesday, as the Cavaliers held their last practice of the season in Charlottesville, before packing up and making the 1,186 mile trek to Omaha.

The last time the ‘Hoos made this trip, they came back with a championship trophy.

UVA traveled to Omaha on Wednesday, and they will practice there on Thursday.

The CWS will have a bit of a different feel this year.

While they are planning on having the stadium at full capacity, there will be no Opening Ceremony Friday night.

No one on the current roster has ever played in the College World Series, but many of the players made the decision to commit to UVA after watching them win it all in 2015.

Sophomore centerfielder Chris Newell says, “It’s definitely a surreal feeling.  It’s something that I’ve dreamed of for a very long time, and it’s honestly, the biggest reason while I decided to come to school, because I wanted to get to this point.”

Head coach Brian O’Connor adds, “I want them to experience it all, and enjoy it, and we will.  That said, it’s really, really important in Omaha, when you are between the white lines, to focus on what your job is.”

UVA is scheduled to face Tennessee on Sunday at 2 PM in Omaha.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

