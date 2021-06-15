Advertise With Us
Woman reported missing rescued from water in Amherst Co. park

She was found following a lengthy air, water and ground search
(KY3)
By Sarah Irby
Updated: 3 hours ago
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A woman is being treated at a hospital Tuesday after she was recovered from the water at Monacan Park in Amherst County, following an extensive search.

The Amherst County Dispatch Center received a call about a missing female June 14, just after 8 p.m. Monday. Deputies with the county’s sheriff’s office responded to the Monacan Park area, where they found the woman’s vehicle.

Excellent Team work in Amherst County this morning by the Monelison Vol Fire Department and Amherst Fire Department Swiftwater Rescue Team.

Posted by Monelison Volunteer Fire Department on Tuesday, June 15, 2021

Following an extensive air, water and ground search, the missing woman was recovered from the water by a fire department boat crew around 4 a.m. Tuesday. She was taken, in stable condition, to Lynchburg General Hospital for treatment.

Multiple agencies assisted the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office with the search, including: Amherst County Department of Public Safety, Amherst Volunteer Fire Department, Monelison Volunteer Fire Department, Monelison Volunteer Rescue, Virginia State Police, Campbell County Sheriff’s Office, and the Lynchburg Police Department.

