Terry McAuliffe discusses new health care plan at the University of Virginia Medical Center

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe discussed his new health care plan at the University of Virginia Medical Center on Tuesday. His newly released plan strives to tackle rising costs and make health care more affordable and accessible for all Virginians.

“I rolled out my plan, I came to see the folks who are delivering that care, and I want to know how we can take the university to the next level,” said McAuliffe. “This is the best medical facility in the entire world right here, but you gotta take it to the next level.”

McAuliffe says he was impressed with UVA’s efforts and success in handling the coronavirus. He described it as extraordinary.

“We’re gonna invest in healthcare, we’re going to get more money here, University of Virginia,” said McAulife. “They need more grant money so that they can do more clinical trials. That’s the future.”

In the greater scheme of things, McAuliffe says he will ensure coverage for everybody. He plans to do so by getting a 1332 waiver to bring in subsidies.

“We’ll get more people into reinsurance by reading everybody’s premiums, get more rounds of lawsuits, more federal government subsidies and we can be more creative,” said McAuliffe.

In order to feasibly integrate his plan, McAuliffe plans to work closely with the Biden administration.

“Virginians are now getting health care because they could pay their healthcare bills because of the American Rescue plan,” said McAuliffe. “We will stay up around reinserting this plan here.”

On Tuesday, McAuliffe also agreed to participate in five general election debates against Republican candidate Glen Youngkin. The first one will take place July 24 in Hot Springs. The debates will lead up to the November election.

