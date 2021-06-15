PVCC announces pay increase for wage employees

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Piedmont Virginia Community College says an increase in pay for its wage employees and federal work-study students will go into effect July 1.

PVCC made the announcement Tuesday, June 15. The community college says the increase to a minimum hourly pay of $15 better reflects the cost of living.

The current hourly minimum wage in Virginia is $9.50 per hour.

“The last 16 months have been tough and the time is right for PVCC to offer a $15 hourly rate for wage employees and students in the federal work-study program. The change reflects an increase of $2.65 for the lowest paid wage employee and $5.50 for work-study students,” Vice President of Finance and Administrative Services Ben Copeland said.

PVCC says around 45 employees will receive the increase when the policy goes into effect.

