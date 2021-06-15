Advertise With Us
Back On Track
BRAFB Summer Food Drive
PVCC announces pay increase for wage employees

Piedmont Virginia Community College in Albemarle County (FILE)
Piedmont Virginia Community College in Albemarle County (FILE)(WVIR)
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 15, 2021 at 9:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Piedmont Virginia Community College says an increase in pay for its wage employees and federal work-study students will go into effect July 1.

PVCC made the announcement Tuesday, June 15. The community college says the increase to a minimum hourly pay of $15 better reflects the cost of living.

The current hourly minimum wage in Virginia is $9.50 per hour.

“The last 16 months have been tough and the time is right for PVCC to offer a $15 hourly rate for wage employees and students in the federal work-study program. The change reflects an increase of $2.65 for the lowest paid wage employee and $5.50 for work-study students,” Vice President of Finance and Administrative Services Ben Copeland said.

PVCC says around 45 employees will receive the increase when the policy goes into effect.

