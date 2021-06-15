Advertise With Us
Back On Track
BRAFB Summer Food Drive
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

No injuries reported in heavy business fire

Everyone who was in the structure made it out safely.
Everyone who was in the structure made it out safely.(Spotsylvania County Fire, Rescue, and Emergency Management)
By Adrianna Hargrove
Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. - Crews say no injuries were reported in a heavy business fire in Spotsylvania County.

The fire occurred on Loren Drive.

Everyone who was in the structure made it out safely.

Crews were able to get the fire under control before it spread to the tire storage area of the building, which could have posed a severe environmental impact.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Fashion Square Mall
Owner of Fashion Square Mall files for bankruptcy
The College Inn
Another business closes on the UVA Corner
Virginia State Police (FILE)
Police: Car abandoned, body found beneath highway
Bodos drive-thru is set to stop and switch to indoor services by early July.
Some Charlottesville take-out spots move back indoors, Bodos to ditch drive-thru
UVA Health
Infectious disease expert at UVA Health warns against new Delta variant of COVID-19

Latest News

All Blessings Flow provides free medical equipment to thousands who can’t afford it.
All Blessings Flow honored through Allen & Allen Cares
Feathers found in front of the Rockingham County Courthouse
Wildlife groups investigating bird deaths in DC region
A spokeswoman for the university told news outlets that the student was a freshman from...
Radford University will require COVID vaccinations for students this fall
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has awarded $30.6 million to Virginia...
Virginia awarded $30.6 million from CDC to address health inequities during COVID-19 pandemic