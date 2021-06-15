Grottoes appoints new Chief of Police

GROTTOES, Va. (WHSV) - The Grottoes Town Council has selected the town’s next Chief of Police, promoting interim Chief Jason Sullivan into the full time role.

The decision was made during a closed session at Monday night’s town council meeting. Sullivan has been with the department since 2018 and has served in the interim role since the resignation of former chief Timothy Carroll February 11.

Sullivan says his first priority as chief is to bring on two more officers to help the understaffed department.

“Right now I have no big plans of changing anything, my main goal is for us to get back to full staff where we were so we can better serve the community,” said Sullivan.

Sullivan has impressed the town council in his months as interim chief, and they say they didn’t feel the need to conduct a search for a new chief, deciding they already had the right man for the job.

The town’s mayor Jo Plaster says Sullivan stepped up in a big way for the town and has done an excellent job rebuilding its police department.

“I’m looking forward to seeing him shine and lead the way in building our department, we’ve got a fresh start and it’s a great start, he’s gonna do a lot of great things for the community,” said Plaster.

The town’s police department will look to hire a new patrol officer and a new sergeant in the coming months.

