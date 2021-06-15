Advertise With Us
Back On Track
BRAFB Summer Food Drive
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

COVID cases drop in states with high vaccine rates

By CNN staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – New COVID case rate numbers appear to show higher vaccination rates correlate with fewer infections.

The 11 states where more than half the residents are fully vaccinated are reporting 2.8 cases per 100,000 people.

In contrast, the nine states that have vaccinated less than 35% of their residents are reporting 5.9 new cases per 100,000 residents.

That number is 1.6 times higher than the national average.

States that have seen an increase in new cases have vaccinated fewer than half their residents.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fashion Square Mall
Owner of Fashion Square Mall files for bankruptcy
The College Inn
Another business closes on the UVA Corner
Virginia State Police (FILE)
Police: Car abandoned, body found beneath highway
Bodos drive-thru is set to stop and switch to indoor services by early July.
Some Charlottesville take-out spots move back indoors, Bodos to ditch drive-thru
UVA Health
Infectious disease expert at UVA Health warns against new Delta variant of COVID-19

Latest News

In this Nov. 21, 2019, file photo, baseball commissioner Rob Manfred speaks to the media at the...
MLB threatens pitchers with 10-game bans for altering balls
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot addresses a mass shooting on city's South Side on Tuesday.
Chicago's mayor decries illegal guns
A mass shooting on Chicago's South Side claimed at least four lives Tuesday morning.
Police: 4 dead, 4 hurt in shooting on Chicago’s South Side
FILE – Former President Donald Trump pressured the Justice Department to investigate...
Emails show Trump pressured Justice Dept. over 2020 election
Congressional leaders hold a moment of silence in remembrance of the nearly 600,000 who have...
US COVID-19 deaths hit 600,000, equal to yearly cancer toll