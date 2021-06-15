Cooler and less humid

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A few overnight showers have moved away. We will have plenty of sunshine for the rest of the day. A northwest wind will usher in cooler temperatures and lower humidity for this time of year. As we approach the weekend, the heat and humidity will return. Our chances for widespread rain does not look that promising, however, a few scattered showers and storms will be possible. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Partly sunny & warm, High: low 80s
Tonight: Mostly clear & cool, Low: mid 50s
Wednesday: Mostly sunny & nice, High: low 80s...Low: low 50s
Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: low 50s
Friday: Partly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s
Saturday: Stray storm , High: around 90...Low: mid 60s
Sunday: Scattered storms, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s
Monday: Stray storm, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.