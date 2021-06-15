Cooler and less humid

A nice break from the muggies

nbc29 weather at sunrise
By David Rogers | June 15, 2021 at 7:46 AM EDT - Updated June 15 at 7:53 AM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A few overnight showers have moved away. We will have plenty of sunshine for the rest of the day. A northwest wind will usher in cooler temperatures and lower humidity for this time of year. As we approach the weekend, the heat and humidity will return. Our chances for widespread rain does not look that promising, however, a few scattered showers and storms will be possible. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly sunny & warm, High: low 80s

Tonight: Mostly clear & cool, Low: mid 50s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny & nice, High: low 80s...Low: low 50s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: low 50s

Friday: Partly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s

Saturday: Stray storm , High: around 90...Low: mid 60s

Sunday: Scattered storms, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s

Monday: Stray storm, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s

