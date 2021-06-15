Advertise With Us
Back On Track
BRAFB Summer Food Drive
“The Closer” of adoptions: finalizing forever families

The City of Roanoke’s Department of Social Services is home to the state’s only adoption specialist
Carrie Guzman stands with her children and others on their adoption day.
Carrie Guzman stands with her children and others on their adoption day.(WDBJ)
By Rachel Schneider
Updated: 1 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Matching a foster child with a permanent family can be a years-long process, but Carrie Guzman works every day to change that.

She holds the only job title in the state of Virginia dedicated to adoptions, processing more than anyone in the state for a few years running.

She started working in foster care at the Roanoke City Department of Social Services but soon found she had a passion for finalizing forever families.

“I completed about 40 adoptions that year just kind of working on them on the side,” says Guzman, who proposed the idea of the new position in April 2020.

“I need to be a closer, that’s what they need from me, not just another person who does monthly visits,” explains Guzman. “We need to start the paperwork right away. If this child has been stable in a home for the past fifteen months and they want to adopt, let them adopt let’s do it.”

Instead of working on other tasks that can bog down a normal social worker’s day, balancing their own caseloads and family visits, Guzman is able to work on 22 adoptions at a time, making the process go faster.

With Guzman in the mix, the city was averaging 55 adoptions per year.

Over the past three years, she alone has completed 117 adoptions, compared to the city of Richmond’s system, which completed 113 over the past four years.

Her commitment is part of the reason Julie Camden and her husband were finally able to be placed with their soon-to-be adopted son. However, it’s been a six-month process, despite the family moving from Indiana to Florida, where they believed the process would be easier.

“I felt like everyone in Virginia was doing their best to get this child places with us, and everybody in Florida was more busy trying to figure out what’s wrong with us,” says Julie Camden.

After a little digging and a phone call to the person managing Camden’s case in Florida, Guzman was able to get them approved for placement in 45 minutes.

“You’re the only reason we continued in this process, I truly would have given up if we didn’t have you there,” says Camden to Guzman.

“He counts down the number of days, he just wants a family again,” says Camden of the 11-year-old.

As an adoptive parent herself, Guzman knows how important it is to the kids.

“It was just a piece of paper that says it’s final but they were able to use their last name, they were able to feel like they were a part of something and not feel different and that makes all the difference in the world,” says Guzman of her children’s adoptions.

Her method of early paperwork processing as a designated specialist is something she believes all larger localities with children in the system could benefit from.

“I don’t feel like its fair for a child to have to wait a year to have that when they could have it in two months.”

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

