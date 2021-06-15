Advertise With Us
Back On Track
BRAFB Summer Food Drive
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Chicago police say 4 dead, 4 wounded in early morning shooting

Police said an argument at a residence on Chicago’s South Side erupted in gunfire, leaving four...
Police said an argument at a residence on Chicago’s South Side erupted in gunfire, leaving four people dead and four others injured.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 15, 2021 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — Police said an argument at a residence on Chicago’s South Side erupted in gunfire, leaving four people dead and four others injured.

Police said the shooting happened at 5:42 a.m. Tuesday, and no arrests were immediately made.

Police didn’t have details about the people who were fatally shot.

The four injured included a 25-year-old man who was shot in the back of the head and another man who was shot in the back of the head. Their conditions were unknown.

Police said a 23-year-old man who was shot in the back and a woman who suffered an unspecified gunshot wound were both in critical condition.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fashion Square Mall
Owner of Fashion Square Mall files for bankruptcy
Virginia State Police (FILE)
Police: Car abandoned, body found beneath highway
The College Inn
Another business closes on the UVA Corner
UVA Health
Infectious disease expert at UVA Health warns against new Delta variant of COVID-19
Bodos drive-thru is set to stop and switch to indoor services by early July.
Some Charlottesville take-out spots move back indoors, Bodos to ditch drive-thru

Latest News

FILE – Former President Donald Trump pressured the Justice Department to investigate...
Emails show Trump pressured Justice Dept. over 2020 election
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill into law Monday that would require public schools in...
Fla. governor signs bill requiring moment for school prayer
China slams US and NATO comments as "Cold War mentality."
China denounces NATO statement, defends defense policy
China slams US and NATO comments as "Cold War mentality."
China blasts NATO statement as 'Cold War mentality'
A fentanyl overdose led to two deaths. (Source: WOIO/file)
Autopsy: Mother overdosed, baby starved to death