By Dominga Murray
Updated: 27 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - An organization called Celebrate Differences is now in the area. Alyssa Mawyer, a recent high school graduate, is traveling the state to teach anti-bullying demonstrations.

Kids as young as 3 and as old as 14 are sitting in and learning the importance of kindness.

“I wanted to make a change and I wanted to do something to teach kids and students and it’s OK to be different and that we need to celebrate their differences,” Mawyer said.

Celebrate Differences is rolling out an ambassador program where people can sign up and train to lead these presentations too. Click here for more information.

