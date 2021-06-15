Beautiful and Comfortable Mid-Week Ahead

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Nice mid-June weather ahead! Another cold front will push across the Mid-Atlantic tonight. While a spotty shower is possible, most stay dry. Behind this front, a cool and pleasant air mass settles in for the mid-week. Morning lows in the 50s and daytime highs in the 70s to low 80s. Turning warmer Friday and this upcoming Father’s Day weekend, will turn very warm and more humid. Some scattered storms are expected each afternoon by this weekend, and watching for more storminess into early next week.

Tonight: Mostly clear and cool. Lows mid to upper 50s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, pleasant, lows humidity. Highs upper 70s to low 80s. Lows low to mid 50s,

Thursday: Mostly sunny, pleasant. Highs upper 70s to low 80s. Lows low to mid 50s.

Friday: Mostly sunny, warmer. Highs mid to upper 80s. Lows low to mid 60s.

Saturday: Partly sunny, hot, more humid. Highs upper 80s to low 90s. Few scattered PM storms. Lows upper 60s.

Sunday - Father’s Day: Partly sunny, some storms. Highs mid to upper 80s. Lows upper 60s.

Monday: Sun and clouds, warm, humid. few storms. Highs upper 80s. Lows upper 60s.

Tuesday: Variable clouds, showers and storms. Highs upper 80s.

