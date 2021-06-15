All Blessings Flow honored through Allen & Allen Cares

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Allen & Allen has been honoring hometown heroes since 2010. Now, its revisiting some of those heroes through the Allen & Allen Cares program.

“It’s really important to us because we want to be that community law firm, we want to be the law firm that serves our community and give back to the community from all the things that the community gives to us,” Richard Armstrong said.

The most recent $1,000 is going to Albemarle County’s All Blessings Flow.

“It’s a local nonprofit and we collect used medical equipment for those in need who cannot afford to buy these items on their own,” founder Annie Dodd said.

Dodd says she started the organization in her home six years ago.

“We are growing so much, and we have now helped over 10,000 people,” Dodd said.

She says the money from the program will help All Blessings Flow to continue its mission of helping those in need.

“There’s more and more expenses involved in repairing and just the general operation, and so this is an incredible blessing that Allen & Allen has given us,” Dodd said.

For Allen & Allen, honoring a former “Hometown Hero was an easy decision.

“A lot of these people we stay in touch with all the time,” Armstrong said. “It’s really a good thing. We see what they’re doing and then we hear more about what they’re doing after we learn about them.”

