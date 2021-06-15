Albemarle Co. offering free vehicle charging

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Six charging stations will be able to service nine electric or plug-in hybrid vehicles at the Albemarle County Office Building.

“The charging stations behind me are what are known as fast chargers, so they’re built for kind of a newer generation of vehicles,” Albemarle County Climate Protection Program Manager Gabriel Dayley said.

You can now park your car and charge up.

“These will charge roughly 200 to 250 miles per hour - miles of charge per hour - and then the other ones we have are standard chargers. They also work great. They take a little longer to charge, so they’re more like 25 miles of charge per hour,” Dayley said.

This is all part of a pilot partnership program through the county and Dominion Energy.

“The intention behind this is to help increase charging infrastructure in the local community to make it easier for folks to adopt electric vehicles,” Dayley said.

The goal of these chargers is to reduce the reliance on fossil fuels to generate electricity.

“It’s anticipated that electric vehicles are going to be more affordable than gasoline vehicles to purchase as early as 2028, so they’re certainly more affordable to operate because of the cost of electricity to charge them being less than gasoline,” Dayley said.

All of these charging stations are free to use for everyone.

