Advertise With Us
Back On Track
BRAFB Summer Food Drive
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Alabama workplace shooting: Two employees killed, two injured at Mueller Co. in Albertville

Police confirm the shooting suspect has been found dead
Police presence outside of Mueller Co. in Albertville
Police presence outside of Mueller Co. in Albertville(WAFF)
By Eric Graves, Stefante Randall and Wade Smith
Published: Jun. 15, 2021 at 6:53 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two employees of the Mueller Co. are dead following a shooting incident on Tuesday morning.

Police gathered outside of the Albertville facility early on Tuesday. According to Boaz Police Chief Josh Gaskin, BPD officers along with the Albertville Police Department were at the location most of the morning.

Albertville Police Chief Jamie Smith confirms a shooting occurred around 2:30 a.m. on June 15. The incident happened at the Mueller Co. facility located at 956 Industrial Blvd. in Albertville.

Smith said the shots were fired by employee Andreas Horton, age 34 of DeKalb County.

Two employees were killed and two were injured as a result of the gunshots. Albertville Police say Horton left the scene in a Jeep following the shooting.

David Lee Horton and Michael Lee Dobbins, both of Boaz, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Casey Sampson and Isaac Byrd, both of Albertville, were injured in the shooting and transported to Marshall Medical Center South. Sampson and Byrd were later transported to Erlanger Hospital in Chattanooga for further treatment.

At this time, detectives are still processing the scene.

Guntersville officers located Horton’s vehicle shortly before 6 a.m. near the Guntersville City Cemetery.

After further investigation, officers located the Horton deceased as a result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The Guntersville Police Department handled the scene.

Albertville Police Chief Jamie Smith’s prepared statement:

Prepared statement from Albertville Police Chief Jamie Smith
Prepared statement from Albertville Police Chief Jamie Smith(APD)

A statement released by Mueller Co. is below:

Statement released by Mueller Co.
Statement released by Mueller Co.(Mueller Co.)

See a statement from Albertville Mayor Tracy Honea below:

Statement from the Albertville Mayor
Statement from the Albertville Mayor(APD)

Below is a photo of the suspect’s vehicle.

Albertville shooting suspect's vehicle.
Albertville shooting suspect's vehicle.(WAFF)

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fashion Square Mall
Owner of Fashion Square Mall files for bankruptcy
The College Inn
Another business closes on the UVA Corner
Virginia State Police (FILE)
Police: Car abandoned, body found beneath highway
Bodos drive-thru is set to stop and switch to indoor services by early July.
Some Charlottesville take-out spots move back indoors, Bodos to ditch drive-thru
UVA Health
Infectious disease expert at UVA Health warns against new Delta variant of COVID-19

Latest News

All Blessings Flow provides free medical equipment to thousands who can’t afford it.
All Blessings Flow honored through Allen & Allen Cares
Feathers found in front of the Rockingham County Courthouse
Wildlife groups investigating bird deaths in DC region
A spokeswoman for the university told news outlets that the student was a freshman from...
Radford University will require COVID vaccinations for students this fall
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has awarded $30.6 million to Virginia...
Virginia awarded $30.6 million from CDC to address health inequities during COVID-19 pandemic
Piedmont Virginia Community College in Albemarle County (FILE)
PVCC announces pay increase for wage employees