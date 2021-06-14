Warm and humid

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Plenty of sunshine for the rest of the afternoon. High humidity and the above normal temperatures will make conditions feel uncomfortable. A couple of weak cold fronts will cross the region over the next few days. Limited moisture will make it difficult for any widespread rain. Conditions are expected to cool to below average temperatures for our mid-week. Gradually we will warm up by our late week. Have a great and safe day !