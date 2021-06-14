Warm and humid

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Plenty of sunshine for the rest of the afternoon. High humidity and the above normal temperatures will make conditions feel uncomfortable. A couple of weak cold fronts will cross the region over the next few days. Limited moisture will make it difficult for any widespread rain. Conditions are expected to cool to below average temperatures for our mid-week. Gradually we will warm up by our late week. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Partly sunny, warm & humid, High: upper 80s
Tonight: Partly cloudy & seasonal, Low: mid 60s
Tuesday: Partly sunny, scattered shower, High: low 80s...Low: upper 50s
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: around 80...Low: low 50s
Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: around 80...Low: mid 50s
Friday: Partly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s
Saturday: Partly sunny, scattered showers, High: upper 80s...Low: mid 60s
Sunday: Partly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: low 60s
