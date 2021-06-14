UVA baseball beats DBU 5-2; Clinches berth in College World Series

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Kyle Teel hit a two-out grand slam in the bottom of the 7th inning, and the Virginia baseball team beat Dallas Baptist 5-2 in Game Three of their Super Regional on Monday in Columbia.
The victory clinches a spot in the College World Series for the Cavaliers, who are headed to Omaha for the fifth time in program history, and the first time since winning the title in 2015.
UVA fell behind 2-0 on Monday, before former STAB star Nic Kent got the ‘Hoos on the board with a solo home run in the 4th.
Jake Gelof started off the 7th inning with a single. Zack Gelof walked with two outs, followed by a single by Max Cotier, which set up the heroics from Teel.
The home run is the 9th of the season for the true freshman, which ties him for the team lead with Zack Gelof.
Matt Wyatt was outstanding out of the bullpen for Virginia, as the tossed 5.2 scoreless innings in relief of Nate Savino. The sophomore did not allow a hit, and had eight strikeouts.
Virginia is matched up with Tennessee in their first game of the CWS, which is scheduled to begin on Saturday in Omaha.
Texas is also in the bracket, and they will be joined by either Notre Dame or Mississippi State.
