Richmond’s Police Chief says billboards claiming city is unsafe are false

There is a decorated supervisor who has over 15 years of service going to a neighboring Police Department and will be paid a higher rate as a regular patrol officer than a supervisor in the city of Richmond. It takes a Richmond Police Officer nine years to make what a first year Henrico Police Officer makes. That is if the city doesn’t freeze the pay step plan and career development, which they have continued to do over the years. The two steps that are in this year’s fiscal budget that won’t be available until October do not change the competitiveness of the current pay plan.