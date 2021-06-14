Morning fog, afternoon sun

Tracking a couple of fronts

By David Rogers | June 14, 2021 at 7:23 AM EDT - Updated June 14 at 7:38 AM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Morning fog will give way to sunshine and above normal temperatures today. Over the next couple of days a series of weak cold fronts will move through. with small chances for any measurable rain. Temperatures will trend a little cooler by mid week. Warmer and more seasonal conditions can be expected by by the start of the weekend. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Becoming partly sunny, High: upper 80s

Tonight: Partly cloudy & seasonal, Low: mid 60s

Tuesday: Partly sunny, scattered showers, High: low 80sl...Low: upper 50s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: around 80...Low: low 50s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: around 80...Low: mid 50s

Friday: Partly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s

Saturday: Partly sunny, scattered shower, High: upper 80s...Low: mid 60s

Sunday: Partly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: low 60s

