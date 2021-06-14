Louisa carpentry students help build home

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Carpentry students from Louisa County High School’s Career & Technical Education program helped build a new home for a family.
The house is 1,232 square feet with three bedrooms and two bathrooms. This house is part of a partnership with the Fluvanna Louisa Housing Foundation to help families with affordable housing.
Bo Bundrick, director of CTE for Louisa County High School, says the work on the house started last August. Bundrick says more than 20 students were working on the house to get experience in the field.
“They get their hands on everything from masonry, in the beginning, all the way to final painting and trim work in the end,” Bundrick said. “Our first semester students helped with the groundwork, block building, and then our second semester, January through May, students ended up doing most of the framing and interior work along with the subcontractors we had on the job.”
This is the second home built by Louisa’s CTE students, which Bundrick says gives them a lesson beyond their textbook.
“You have to problem-solve,” he said. “You can’t just go to the store and get more lumber or get another tool. You’ll need to be able to work together and collaborate.”
The nuts and bolts of this project go beyond the construction. Students are also building a foundation for families looking to invest in their first home with help from the Fluvanna Louisa Housing Foundation.
“We’ll hopefully be able to build more houses for the community in the near future,” said Kim Hyland, director of the Fluvanna Louisa Housing Foundation. “We really target working families who need just a little bit of extra help to take the step towards homeownership.”
Hyland hopes students can build another home next year as they look for more land to build on.
“Land is getting scarce,” Hyland said. “We are hoping that we can find a donor that can step forth and provide some land that can be commutable distance from the high school.”
Hyland has received at least 30 applications for the house. The application window will close on June 25.
Applicants must:
- Live in Louisa County
- Have income under 80% AMI ($53,550 for a family of 3; $59,450 for a family of 4; $64,250 for a family of 5)
- Qualify as a First Time Homebuyer and be willing to work on a credit building program
- Have no previous bankruptcies or delinquent child support
Applications may be dropped off or mailed to 144 Resource Lane, Louisa VA 23093.
