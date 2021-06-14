Advertise With Us
Back On Track
High court rejects 2 Virginia white nationalist rally cases

FILE — In this Oct. 10, 2017, file photo, the Supreme Court in Washington is seen at sunset.
By Associated Press
Updated: Jun. 14, 2021 at 10:05 AM EDT
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is leaving in place the convictions of two men who as members of a white supremacist group participated in a white nationalist rally in Virginia in 2017 that turned violent.

The high court said Monday that it would not take the case of Michael Miselis or Benjamin Daley, who participated in the rally as members of the “Rise Above Movement,” or “RAM.”

Both pleaded guilty to federal rioting charges in connection with the Virginia rally.

Miselis and Daley admitted they punched and kicked demonstrators who showed up to protest against white nationalists during the “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville. One person died after a car plowed into a crowd of people peacefully protesting the rally.

