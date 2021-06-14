Advertise With Us
Gov. Northam proclaims June 13–19 Virginia Agriculture Week

Gov. Northam holding a press briefing in Richmond.
By NBC29 Newsroom
Updated: 23 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) - Governor Ralph Northam is issuing a proclamation declaring June 13–19 as Virginia Agriculture Week.

“Agriculture has always been and will continue to be the foundation for growth and prosperity in rural and urban communities across the commonwealth,” Northam said in a press release Monday, June 14. “As Virginia’s largest private industry, the agricultural sector contributes $70 billion to our economy each year and employs more than 334,000 Virginians. This Virginia Agriculture Week, we are proud to showcase the diversity of Virginia’s agriculture community and the hard work, innovation, and success of our farmers and agribusinesses.”

The governor’s office says there are more than 44,000 farms in the commonwealth.

The full 2021 Virginia Agriculture Week tour schedule can be found here.

