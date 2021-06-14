Few Late Night Storms North. Comfortable Days Ahead

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A few late evening early night storms are possible, mainly to our north. Isolated severe storm risk, mainly damaging wind gusts and spotty hail. This activity driven by a cold front that will knock the temperatures down a little more and make for a nice Tuesday. A second cold front later Tuesday, may trigger a spotty shower, but behind this front, a cool and pleasant air mass settles in for the mid-week. Morning lows in the 50s and daytime highs in the 70s to around 80. Turning warmer Friday and this upcoming Father’s Day weekend, will turn very warm and more humid. A few scattered storms are expected each afternoon by this weekend, into early next week.