Few Late Night Storms North. Comfortable Days Ahead

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A few late evening early night storms are possible, mainly to our north. Isolated severe storm risk, mainly damaging wind gusts and spotty hail. This activity driven by a cold front that will knock the temperatures down a little more and make for a nice Tuesday. A second cold front later Tuesday, may trigger a spotty shower, but behind this front, a cool and pleasant air mass settles in for the mid-week. Morning lows in the 50s and daytime highs in the 70s to around 80. Turning warmer Friday and this upcoming Father’s Day weekend, will turn very warm and more humid. A few scattered storms are expected each afternoon by this weekend, into early next week.
Tonight: Few late storms, mainly north. Partly cloudy. Lows low to mid 60s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, spotty PM shower possible. High upper 70s to low 80s. Lows upper 50s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, pleasant, lows humidity. Highs upper 70s to around 80. Lows low to mid 50s,
Thursday: Mostly sunny, pleasant. Highs upper 70s to around 80. Lows low to mid 50s.
Friday: Mostly sunny, warmer. Highs mid to upper 80s. Lows low to mid 60s.
Saturday: Partly sunny, hot, more humid. Highs upper 80s to low 90s. Few scattered PM storms. Lows upper 60s.
Sunday - Father’s Day: Partly sunny, some storms. Highs mid to upper 80s. Lows upper 60s.
Monday: Sun and clouds, warm, humid. few storms. Highs upper 80s.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.