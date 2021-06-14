Dairy Market’s ‘Market Monday’ designed to bring out customers, give back to community

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - As small businesses at Charlottesville’s Dairy Market look to get back on track, there’s a week-long celebration happening to help bring people through its doors. It’s designed as a way to engage and help our community, but there are still some obstacles to overcome.
Business at the Dairy Market is on its way back, as there were familiar sights Monday of pizza being cut and ice cream being scooped.
To help businesses get all the way back, the Market launched a week-long promotion schedule. The governor is coming on Wednesday, and there’s a grand opening on Thursday. But every Monday is “Market Monday” where customers can add a dollar to their order to go to an area nonprofit.
“The more we can help Charlottesville, the better,” said Patrick Strasser, the co-owner of Bee Conscious Baking Company. “It’s all about helping the community. So whenever there’s an opportunity for donations to be made, we’re all about it.”
During its soft opening, the Dairy Market was closed on Monday and Tuesday. Strasser says Market Monday is a good idea, but people need to be made aware.
“Market Mondays was a good one because, like I said, customers were almost trained not to come in on Mondays and Tuesdays,” Strasser said. “So just the word ‘Monday’ throws it out there like, ‘come in at the beginning of the week, you can come in at the beginning of the week, we’re here, we’re open.’”
Once people do come, Dino Hoxhaj, who owns Dino’s, says it can be a great thing.
“Giving back to the community, that’s what every small business owner stands [for],” Hoxhaj said. “Charlottesville is particular about giving back - and especially here, most of the vendors are very excited to have these market days continue in the weeks and months to come.”
Hoxhaj says they’re going further than just the voluntary donations and considering donating a percentage of sales to the non-profit. It’s not only a way to help the city, but a way to help businesses evolve.
“Greeting your customers and seeing the smiles of people and just having that interaction with your customers,” Hoxhaj said. “It just feels like a new life. Like we got our lives back.”
This month’s nonprofit recipient is City of Promise, which works to empower families and mentor children.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.