Crozet Downtown Community Initiative reveals renderings of new downtown space

CROZET, Va. (WVIR) - Crozet is one step closer to having a new downtown area.
During Monday night’s Downtown Community Initiative meeting, some renderings were shown. You can see them in the video above. The design features a stage with a lawn, fountain, fireplace, room for art, and it’s all next to a hotel and a building for offices and businesses.
The design took in community feedback, but there’s still no word on which businesses will call it home.
“I think there’s a lot of people interested but not any commitments at this point until we kinda keep moving,” said Meg Holden with the Downtown Crozet Initiative.
The project is going through a final review with the Virginia Department of Transportation. It’s projecting a road construction start in March of 2022, with plaza construction set for late 2022.
