Burley Middle School celebrating its 8th grade students

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - After a school year that brought challenges to everyone throughout the coronavirus pandemic, eighth graders at Burley Middle School are celebrating their transition into high school.

“They are the Burley Middle School Class of ’21,” Burley Middle School Principal Kasaundra Blount said.

Blount says after a year full of hardship, these soon-to-be high schoolers deserve recognition.

“Our goal is just to celebrate all the success of navigating the pandemic, being amazing students throughout it all, being flexible, adjusting with us, working with us, and just being a great Burley Bears,” the principal said.

Tytianna Mills will soon be heading to Monticello High School. Her aunt, Vanessa Robinson, says this day is special.

“Tytianna has been through heart surgeries, and we didn’t think we would see this day,” Robinson said. “It’s a beautiful day for us.”

Part of the celebration at the school Monday’, June 14, included a drive-through. Students and families drove through the school grounds and were even given a sweet treat plus a chance to sign the 8th grade rock.

“We really wanted to make sure that their efforts didn’t go unnoticed,” the principal said. “We asked for their best effort every day and that’s what they’ve given us.”

“It was important because this is a part that you look back in your life and be able to say, ‘yes, I went through this pandemic and I was able to be able to graduate and share that with my family,’” Robinson said.

There was also a virtual ceremony.

“Our students had to navigate a lot on their own. Our families had to step in and be teachers, and we couldn’t be at home with our students, so there’s a lot of successes to celebrate,” Blount said.

