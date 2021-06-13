UVA baseball forces Game Three with 4-0 win over Dallas Baptist

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia baseball team kept its season alive with a 4-0 victory over Dallas Baptist in Game Two of their Super Regional on Sunday in Columbia.
The teams will play a winner-take-all Game Three on Monday at one o’clock.
All of the runs were scored in the 8th inning, as Zack Gelof led off the inning with a solo home run, and Alex Tappen added a three-run shot with two outs.
Senior Griff McGarry was dominating on the mound, pitching 7+ innings, allowing just two hits, while striking out ten.
Brandon Neeck came on in relief in the 8th for McGarry, and Kyle Whitten got the final three outs for the save.
The Cavaliers have won five elimination games in the 2021 NCAA Tournament, after bouncing back from an 0-1 hole to win their Regional.
The winner of Monday’s game will advance to the College World Series.
