UVA Baseball fans finding ways to watch the Hoos in action

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - While the Hoos are playing in Columbia, S.C. this weekend, fans in the Charlottesville area are still pulling for UVA.
At Pro Re Nata, in Crozet, fans were on hand to catch all of the action of the Super Regionals this weekend. The brewery plans to open early at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 14 for a watch party.
UVA is playing against Dallas Baptist with a berth to the College World Series on the line.
At one point during the regular season, UVA was 4-12 in the ACC. Fans say they are proud of how this team has rebounded, and are now one win away from the College World Series.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.