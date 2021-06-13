Spotty Severe Weather Risk

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The wind will turn more southerly today. This will boost high temperatures to the 80s during the afternoon. Tracking a cold front over the Ohio Valley. It will spark some showers and thunderstorms. While most of the region will be dry during the, there could be a shower or gusty thunderstorm later this afternoon, especially this evening and night. Mainly over the Shenandoah Valley and northern Virginia. The best risk for a severe thunderstorm will be to the northwest of the region. Keep checking back for updates.
Hotter on Monday with an isolated shower and thunderstorm during the afternoon and evening.
Drier on Tuesday with clouds and sun.
Trending less humid mid week. Overnight lows will be more comfortable.
Turning hotter and more humid again by Friday and the weekend.
Sunday: Partly sunny and warmer. Highs in the 80s. A late day shower/storm risk, mainly northwest.
Sunday night: A passing shower or thunderstorm possible. Any thunderstorm may produce localized damaging winds and hail. Lows in the 60s. Mostly to partly cloudy.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90 degrees. Can’t rule out a spotty shower/storm in the afternoon and evening. Lows in the 60s.
Tuesday: Clouds and sun. Highs lower 80s. Lows lower 60s.
Wednesday and Thursday: Mostly sunny, a few fair weather clouds. Highs upper 70s to lower 80s. Lows in the pleasant 50s.
Friday and Saturday: Hazy, hotter and more humid. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. As it becomes more humid for the weekend, an isolated shower/storm will be possible.
