Severe Weather Risk Ends for Now

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A few reports of wind damage from a couple of severe thunderstorms Sunday afternoon over the Shenandoah Valley. Most of the wind damage reports were in and near the City of Staunton.
The risk for severe weather has ended for our region tonight. Lingering showers through the evening. Patchy fog forms.
A little hotter on Monday. Still humid with a stray shower/storm risk. Any thunderstorm may pose an isolated damaging wind risk. The rain and storms won’t be as widespread as they were on Sunday. Keep checking back for updates.
Trending drier, less humid mid to late week. Lows will be comfortable.
Turning hotter and more humid for Father’s Day weekend. That’s when a couple of showers and storms look to come back to the region. Keep checking back for updates.
Sunday night: Evening rain showers. Areas of fog. Lows in the 60s.
Monday: Partly sunny with an isolated shower/storm. Highs 85 to 90 degrees. Lows in the 60s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows lower 60s.
Wednesday and Thursday: Mostly sunny. Less humid. Highs near 80. Lows in the comfortable 50s.
Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 80s. Lows in the 60s.
Saturday and Father’s Day, Sunday: Partly sunny and more humid. Isolated shower/storm chance. Highs upper 80s. Lows upper 60s.
