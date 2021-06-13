Pippin Hill introduces new wine tasting experience

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Pippin Hill Farm and Vineyard is getting back on track from the pandemic through a unique new tasting experience.
The Pippin Hill Guided Wine Tasting Experience leads participants on a walking tour through the grounds learning about the history of the local wines and viticulture at Pippin Hill.
Tasting room manager Laura Matheny says the lifted restrictions allows the winery to explore more tasting options.
“Now that the pandemic is kind of calming down and we are reopening bars in Virginia, we’re rolling out a really cool new experience,” she said. “It’s definitely going to be an experience that is able to tell Pippin Hill’s story which is really cool.
The tasting is complete with a tableside food and wine pairing, followed by a charcuterie picnic set.
For more information click here.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.