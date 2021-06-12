UVA’s Michaela Meyer wins NCAA Championship in 800m

“I started the same way all of my races do, and I knew that I wanted to stay in the top pack, and if I were able to stay up there the first lap, I knew I would have a chance to contend for the title,” says Meyer. “With about 150 to go, I knew it was now or never, so I just went for it and I gave it my all. I was just running my own race. I didn’t know the schools that were around me or the people that were around me. I knew I wanted to run my race and to kick with 100 to go, and see what happened. I am just so grateful for this opportunity and I’m happy to be representing Virginia. It is an amazing feeling. I am beyond grateful.”