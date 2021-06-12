UVA’s Michaela Meyer wins NCAA Championship in 800m

UVA grad student Michaela Meyer won the 800m race at the NCAA Champinships. (Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/NCAA Photos via Getty Images) (Source: Jamie Schwaberow)
By Mike Shiers | June 12, 2021 at 11:02 PM EDT - Updated June 12 at 11:02 PM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia graduate student Michaela Meyer became the first female athlete in program history to win an NCAA individual title, after taking first place in the 800-meter run at the NCAA Championships on Saturday in Oregon.

Meyer finished with a personal-best and school-record time of 2:00.28, which is the ninth-fastest 800-meter time in NCAA history.

“I started the same way all of my races do, and I knew that I wanted to stay in the top pack, and if I were able to stay up there the first lap, I knew I would have a chance to contend for the title,” says Meyer. “With about 150 to go, I knew it was now or never, so I just went for it and I gave it my all. I was just running my own race. I didn’t know the schools that were around me or the people that were around me. I knew I wanted to run my race and to kick with 100 to go, and see what happened. I am just so grateful for this opportunity and I’m happy to be representing Virginia. It is an amazing feeling. I am beyond grateful.”

Meyer will remain in Eugene to prepare for the U.S. Olympic Trials, which are June 18-27.

UVA graduate student Andrenette Knight finished third in the 400-meter hurdles (55.81) to take the bronze medal at the NCAA Championships on Saturday night.

