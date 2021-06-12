Some Weekend Weather Improvement

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - This weekend, while largely dry, will still have a low chance of some showers or a storm. Saturday will start with cloudy skies, fog and a few showers around. Some gradual clearing should unfold by the afternoon with highs in the 70s to near 80. Much of Sunday is dry and warmer, with highs well in the 80s. Late Sunday afternoon and night, a few showers or storms possible, ahead of the next front from the northwest.