Some Weekend Weather Improvement

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - This weekend, while largely dry, will still have a low chance of some showers or a storm. Saturday will start with cloudy skies, fog and a few showers around. Some gradual clearing should unfold by the afternoon with highs in the 70s to near 80. Much of Sunday is dry and warmer, with highs well in the 80s. Late Sunday afternoon and night, a few showers or storms possible, ahead of the next front from the northwest.
Hotter on Monday with dry conditions. A stronger cold arrives late Monday night into early Tuesday with another chance for a passing shower/storm.
Less humid Tuesday and Wednesday. Comfortable overnights mid week.
Hotter again by next Friday.
Saturday: Morning clouds, few showers and fog. Some clearing in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s to near 80. Lows in the 60s.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy. Dry with patchy fog late. Lows in the 60s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny with an isolated shower/storm. Mainly late in the day and night over the Shenandoah Valley and Blue Ridge Mountains as a cold front arrives from the northwest. Highs mid to upper 80s. Lows in the 60s.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 80s to 90. Lows in the 60s with a shower/storm possible overnight Monday into early Tuesday at this time.
Tuesday: Becoming drier after any early rain. Partly sunny. Highs mid 80s. Lows lower 60s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Less humid. Highs upper 70s to lower 80s. Lows in the pleasant mid to upper 50s.
Thursday: Partly sunny. Highs low 80s. Lows mid to upper 50s.
Friday: Partly sunny, hot. Highs near 90.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.